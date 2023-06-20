The Arizona Diamondbacks (44-29) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (37-35) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Brewers will look to Colin Rea (3-4) versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (3-4).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (3-4, 4.71 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (3-4, 5.30 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.30 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .300 batting average against him.

Nelson is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the year.

Nelson has put together 10 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers' Rea (3-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has earned a quality start one time in 11 starts this season.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

