The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .267.

In 57.1% of his games this year (32 of 56), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 56 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Moreno has driven in a run in 18 games this year (32.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 23 .297 AVG .228 .330 OBP .276 .337 SLG .354 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 11 RBI 13 21/6 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings