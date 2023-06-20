Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:36 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.487 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .300 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
- In 57.9% of his games this year (33 of 57), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (28.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has had an RBI in 19 games this season (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 45.6% of his games this season (26 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|23
|.236
|AVG
|.406
|.339
|OBP
|.513
|.377
|SLG
|.641
|10
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|17
|24/16
|K/BB
|12/12
|4
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Rea (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.71 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.