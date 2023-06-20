Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:35 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .235 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 11 walks.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in 21 of 41 games this season (51.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (24.4%).
- In 41 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In seven games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 16 of 41 games (39.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|15
|.261
|AVG
|.182
|.299
|OBP
|.302
|.435
|SLG
|.182
|9
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|20/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|10
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Rea (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
