Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:36 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 44 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (16.1%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Gurriel has driven home a run in 26 games this year (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|27
|.285
|AVG
|.275
|.340
|OBP
|.316
|.538
|SLG
|.468
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|16
|27/10
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.71, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
