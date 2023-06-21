Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .207 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.
- Thomas has had a hit in 17 of 38 games this season (44.7%), including multiple hits six times (15.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 10 games this year (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (34.2%), including four games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.279
|AVG
|.133
|.328
|OBP
|.188
|.459
|SLG
|.250
|7
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|13/4
|K/BB
|14/4
|1
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran (2-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.78 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 1.78 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to his opponents.
