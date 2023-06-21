Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .207 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Thomas has had a hit in 17 of 38 games this season (44.7%), including multiple hits six times (15.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has driven in a run in 10 games this year (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (34.2%), including four games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .279 AVG .133 .328 OBP .188 .459 SLG .250 7 XBH 3 1 HR 2 6 RBI 6 13/4 K/BB 14/4 1 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings