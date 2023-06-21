The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 14th in slugging.
  • Walker will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
  • Walker has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (43 of 70), with more than one hit 23 times (32.9%).
  • He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 31 games this season (44.3%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 37 games this season (52.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 32
.277 AVG .266
.355 OBP .312
.533 SLG .500
19 XBH 16
8 HR 7
24 RBI 25
26/16 K/BB 25/9
1 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Teheran (2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.
  • The 32-year-old has a 1.78 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to opposing hitters.
