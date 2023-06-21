The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 14th in slugging.

Walker will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (43 of 70), with more than one hit 23 times (32.9%).

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31 games this season (44.3%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (52.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .277 AVG .266 .355 OBP .312 .533 SLG .500 19 XBH 16 8 HR 7 24 RBI 25 26/16 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings