Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .737 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.388), slugging percentage (.594) and total hits (78) this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is second in slugging.

Carroll is batting .273 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Carroll has had a hit in 51 of 69 games this year (73.9%), including multiple hits 20 times (29.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his plate appearances.

In 39.1% of his games this year, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 of 69 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 30 .273 AVG .351 .350 OBP .434 .524 SLG .685 18 XBH 20 8 HR 8 20 RBI 20 31/13 K/BB 24/15 7 SB 12

Brewers Pitching Rankings