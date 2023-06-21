Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) at American Family Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 21.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.78 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 23, or 69.7%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 15-6, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 383 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|Guardians
|W 5-1
|Zac Gallen vs Touki Toussaint
|June 17
|Guardians
|W 6-3
|Tommy Henry vs Shane Bieber
|June 18
|Guardians
|L 12-3
|Zach Davies vs Tanner Bibee
|June 19
|@ Brewers
|W 9-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Corbin Burnes
|June 20
|@ Brewers
|L 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs Colin Rea
|June 21
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Julio Teheran
|June 22
|@ Nationals
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Jake Irvin
|June 23
|@ Giants
|-
|Zach Davies vs Logan Webb
|June 24
|@ Giants
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Alex Cobb
|June 25
|@ Giants
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 27
|Rays
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Taj Bradley
