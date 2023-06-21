Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Brewers have +115 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run total has been set in the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -140 +115 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games. For four consecutive games, Arizona and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers in that span being 8.5 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been favored on the moneyline 33 total times this season. They've gone 23-10 in those games.

Arizona has gone 15-6 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Arizona has played in 74 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-34-4).

The Diamondbacks have covered 60% of their games this season, going 6-4-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-18 21-12 16-11 28-19 31-19 13-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.