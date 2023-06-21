The Arizona Diamondbacks versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Christian Walker and Christian Yelich.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 10th in MLB play with 87 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Arizona ranks fifth in baseball with a .441 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Arizona scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (383 total, 5.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks are sixth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank third in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Arizona's 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.359).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Gallen enters the outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Gallen will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

In five of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Touki Toussaint 6/17/2023 Guardians W 6-3 Home Tommy Henry Shane Bieber 6/18/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants - Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants - Away Merrill Kelly Alex Cobb 6/25/2023 Giants - Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays - Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley

