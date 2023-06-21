Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) and Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) will go head to head in the series rubber match on Wednesday, June 21 at American Family Field. The contest will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +115. The total is 8 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (8-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Julio Teheran - MIL (2-2, 1.78 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Diamondbacks' matchup versus the Brewers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Diamondbacks (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to take down the Brewers with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 33 times and won 23, or 69.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 15-6 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 15 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 7-10 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+125) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 3rd Win NL West +300 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.