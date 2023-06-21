Christian Yelich and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at American Family Field on Wednesday (beginning at 2:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (8-2) for his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.96), 24th in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Jun. 16 7.0 6 1 1 7 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 5.2 10 5 5 5 2 vs. Braves Jun. 4 6.0 9 3 2 6 1 vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Phillies May. 24 5.2 5 2 2 3 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 19 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 28 walks and 40 RBI (78 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.

He's slashed .307/.388/.594 so far this season.

Carroll will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has collected 77 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .293/.366/.498 on the year.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Brewers Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashed .267/.361/.434 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (49 total hits).

He's slashed .246/.339/.432 on the season.

Contreras takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

