The Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) and Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) play on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (8-2) versus the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (8-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-2, 1.78 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (8-2) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 2.96 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 297 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 544 hits, 29th in baseball, with 82 home runs (17th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Brewers to go 3-for-22 in seven innings this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

Teheran makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.

Teheran is seeking his fifth straight quality start.

Teheran is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

