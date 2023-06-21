The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has nine doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .313.

Rivera has gotten a hit in 24 of 38 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (34.2%).

He has homered in one of 38 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Rivera has driven in a run in 13 games this year (34.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 38 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .303 AVG .323 .299 OBP .382 .394 SLG .419 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 6 RBI 12 11/0 K/BB 10/6 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings