Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Brewers Player Props
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has nine doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .313.
- Rivera has gotten a hit in 24 of 38 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (34.2%).
- He has homered in one of 38 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Rivera has driven in a run in 13 games this year (34.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 38 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.303
|AVG
|.323
|.299
|OBP
|.382
|.394
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|12
|11/0
|K/BB
|10/6
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 95 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Brewers are sending Teheran (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- In five games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.