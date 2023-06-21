Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .267.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
- In 56 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Moreno has had an RBI in 18 games this year (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 56 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|23
|.297
|AVG
|.228
|.330
|OBP
|.276
|.337
|SLG
|.354
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|13
|21/6
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Teheran (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
