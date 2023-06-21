On Wednesday, Jake McCarthy (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .237 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks.

In 22 of 42 games this year (52.4%) McCarthy has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has gone deep in two of 42 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 17 of 42 games (40.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 16 .261 AVG .191 .299 OBP .316 .435 SLG .191 9 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 4 20/5 K/BB 7/7 10 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings