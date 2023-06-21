Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jake McCarthy (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Brewers Player Props
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .237 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks.
- In 22 of 42 games this year (52.4%) McCarthy has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has gone deep in two of 42 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 17 of 42 games (40.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|.261
|AVG
|.191
|.299
|OBP
|.316
|.435
|SLG
|.191
|9
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|20/5
|K/BB
|7/7
|10
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 95 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Teheran (2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.