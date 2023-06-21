Ketel Marte -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Brewers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .293.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .450 with two homers.

Marte has had a hit in 51 of 67 games this season (76.1%), including multiple hits 20 times (29.9%).

He has homered in 11 games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Marte has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this season (23 of 67), with more than one RBI nine times (13.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 58.2% of his games this year (39 of 67), with two or more runs 11 times (16.4%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .290 AVG .296 .365 OBP .366 .493 SLG .504 16 XBH 12 5 HR 6 17 RBI 17 25/15 K/BB 20/13 3 SB 3

