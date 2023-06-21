Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Brewers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .293.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .450 with two homers.
- Marte has had a hit in 51 of 67 games this season (76.1%), including multiple hits 20 times (29.9%).
- He has homered in 11 games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Marte has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this season (23 of 67), with more than one RBI nine times (13.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 58.2% of his games this year (39 of 67), with two or more runs 11 times (16.4%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.290
|AVG
|.296
|.365
|OBP
|.366
|.493
|SLG
|.504
|16
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|17
|25/15
|K/BB
|20/13
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In five games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .202 against him.
