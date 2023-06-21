Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .116 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
  • Gurriel has picked up a hit in 69.8% of his 63 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.4% of those games.
  • Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (15.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.3% of his games this year, Gurriel has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 38.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 28
.285 AVG .265
.340 OBP .306
.538 SLG .451
19 XBH 11
6 HR 5
26 RBI 16
27/10 K/BB 20/6
1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 95 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Teheran (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.78 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • In five games this season, the 32-year-old has a 1.78 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .202 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.