Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .116 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 69.8% of his 63 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.4% of those games.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (15.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.3% of his games this year, Gurriel has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 38.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .285 AVG .265 .340 OBP .306 .538 SLG .451 19 XBH 11 6 HR 5 26 RBI 16 27/10 K/BB 20/6 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings