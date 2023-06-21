On Wednesday, Pavin Smith (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks while batting .203.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 26 of 55 games this year (47.3%), including nine multi-hit games (16.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (12.7%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (18 of 55), with more than one RBI seven times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 21 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 23
.228 AVG .175
.377 OBP .233
.293 SLG .425
4 XBH 8
1 HR 6
15 RBI 15
21/22 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Teheran (2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
  • In five games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.