Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Pavin Smith (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks while batting .203.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 26 of 55 games this year (47.3%), including nine multi-hit games (16.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (12.7%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (18 of 55), with more than one RBI seven times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 21 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.228
|AVG
|.175
|.377
|OBP
|.233
|.293
|SLG
|.425
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|15
|21/22
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran (2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In five games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
