Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on June 22 at 1:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .222 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 46.2% of his 39 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.9% of those games.

He has homered in three games this season (7.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (28.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .279 AVG .169 .328 OBP .217 .459 SLG .292 7 XBH 4 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 13/4 K/BB 14/4 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings