On Thursday, Carson Kelly (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Brewers.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate (2022)

Kelly hit .211 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Kelly had a hit in 47 of 97 games last season, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He went yard in seven of 97 games in 2022 (7.2%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.7% of his 97 games a year ago, Kelly drove in a run (22 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (8.2%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

He crossed the plate in 33 of 97 games last season (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 7.2% of his games (seven times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 48 .224 AVG .200 .292 OBP .273 .349 SLG .321 11 XBH 14 4 HR 3 23 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 38/16 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)