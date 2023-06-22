Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .156 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on June 22 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .276.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 44 of 63 games this season (69.8%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (25.4%).
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 63), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 26 games this season (41.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (38.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.285
|AVG
|.265
|.340
|OBP
|.306
|.538
|SLG
|.451
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|16
|27/10
|K/BB
|20/6
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (98 total, 1.3 per game).
- Irvin (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 5.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
