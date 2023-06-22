MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, June 22
Wondering who will be pitching to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Thursday, including Bryce Elder and the Braves going up against Aaron Nola and the Phillies.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for June 22.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Diamondbacks at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (3-1) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will give the start to Jake Irvin (1-3) when the clubs meet on Thursday.
|ARI: Henry
|WSH: Irvin
|11 (56 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (36 IP)
|4.66
|ERA
|5.50
|5.8
|K/9
|6.8
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Elder (5-1) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will counter with Nola (6-5) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.
|ATL: Elder
|PHI: Nola
|14 (83 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (94.2 IP)
|2.60
|ERA
|4.66
|7.5
|K/9
|8.8
Live Stream Braves at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (1-4) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Logan Allen (3-2) for the game between the teams Thursday.
|OAK: Sears
|CLE: Allen
|14 (76.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (54.2 IP)
|4.24
|ERA
|3.95
|8.5
|K/9
|8.7
Live Stream Athletics at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Justin Garza (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will counter with Joe Ryan (7-4) when the clubs play Thursday.
|BOS: Garza
|MIN: Ryan
|12 (13 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (84.2 IP)
|3.46
|ERA
|3.30
|8.3
|K/9
|9.7
Live Stream Red Sox at Twins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (3-6) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will give the start to Alex Wood (2-1) when the clubs face off on Thursday.
|SD: Snell
|SF: Wood
|14 (75 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (35 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|4.11
|11.2
|K/9
|8.7
Live Stream Padres at Giants
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (8-3) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (3-2) when the clubs play on Thursday.
|PIT: Keller
|MIA: Garrett
|15 (92 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (69.2 IP)
|3.62
|ERA
|3.88
|10.6
|K/9
|9.9
Live Stream Pirates at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jose Cuas (3-0) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Shane McClanahan (11-1) when the teams meet Thursday.
|KC: Cuas
|TB: McClanahan
|32 (30.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (89.1 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|2.12
|11.6
|K/9
|9.8
Live Stream Royals at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (0-1) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will counter with Domingo German (4-4) when the teams face off on Thursday.
|SEA: Woo
|NYY: Germán
|3 (12.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (69 IP)
|7.30
|ERA
|4.30
|14.6
|K/9
|8.5
Live Stream Mariners at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
