The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (batting .200 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Guardians.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Nationals Park

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .236 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Ahmed has picked up a hit in 20 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 38 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Ahmed has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (nine of 38), with two or more RBI three times (7.9%).

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (23.7%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .327 AVG .155 .397 OBP .169 .442 SLG .259 4 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 7/6 K/BB 18/1 3 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings