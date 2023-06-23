On Friday, Christian Walker (hitting .410 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .271 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Walker is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Walker has gotten a hit in 45 of 72 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (31.9%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (19.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven in a run in 31 games this year (43.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year (51.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .277 AVG .265 .355 OBP .313 .533 SLG .485 19 XBH 16 8 HR 7 24 RBI 25 26/16 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings