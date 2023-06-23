Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 79 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 52 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (21.1%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this year (38.0%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.273
|AVG
|.336
|.350
|OBP
|.420
|.524
|SLG
|.647
|18
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|20
|31/13
|K/BB
|25/16
|7
|SB
|15
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 78 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Webb (6-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.119 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.