Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (42-33) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30) at Oracle Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Giants taking home the win. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET on June 23.

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (6-6) against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-3).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 20 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (393 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

