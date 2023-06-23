How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Friday at Oracle Park against Logan Webb, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 10:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 88 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Arizona is fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Arizona has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 393.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.5 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.344 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Davies (1-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- In seven starts, Davies has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 12-3
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Tanner Bibee
|6/19/2023
|Brewers
|W 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|6/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-5
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Colin Rea
|6/21/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Julio Teheran
|6/22/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Logan Webb
|6/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Alex Cobb
|6/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Taj Bradley
|6/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Shane McClanahan
|6/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zach Eflin
