Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Friday at Oracle Park against Logan Webb, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 10:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 88 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Arizona has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 393.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.5 strikeouts per game.

Arizona averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.344 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies (1-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

In seven starts, Davies has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Home Zach Davies Tanner Bibee 6/19/2023 Brewers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers W 5-1 Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants - Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants - Away Merrill Kelly Alex Cobb 6/25/2023 Giants - Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays - Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays - Home Tommy Henry Shane McClanahan 6/29/2023 Rays - Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin

