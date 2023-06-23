LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (42-33) and Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30) will clash in the series opener on Friday, June 23 at Oracle Park. The matchup will begin at 10:15 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+145). The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (6-6, 3.39 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (1-3, 7.11 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 35 times and won 17, or 48.6%, of those games.

The Giants have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

Over the last 10 games, the Giants have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (54.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+165) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+195) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+150) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+240) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 3rd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

