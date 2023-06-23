Emmanuel Rivera -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has nine doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .316.

In 62.5% of his games this year (25 of 40), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (35.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 40 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Rivera has had an RBI in 15 games this season (37.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 40 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .303 AVG .329 .299 OBP .377 .394 SLG .414 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 11/0 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings