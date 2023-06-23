Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .265 with nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 33 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In 57 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Moreno has had an RBI in 19 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 57 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|24
|.297
|AVG
|.226
|.330
|OBP
|.272
|.337
|SLG
|.357
|4
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|14
|21/6
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 78 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.119 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.
