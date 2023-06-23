The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .265 with nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 33 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

In 57 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Moreno has had an RBI in 19 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 57 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 24 .297 AVG .226 .330 OBP .272 .337 SLG .357 4 XBH 7 0 HR 2 11 RBI 14 21/6 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings