On Friday, Geraldo Perdomo (hitting .353 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Nationals.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks while batting .297.

Perdomo has recorded a hit in 35 of 60 games this year (58.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (28.3%).

In five games this season, he has homered (8.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 45.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .236 AVG .382 .339 OBP .495 .377 SLG .579 10 XBH 9 2 HR 3 13 RBI 18 24/16 K/BB 14/15 4 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings