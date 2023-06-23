On Friday, Jake McCarthy (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .231 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 51.2% of his 43 games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 43 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 17 games this year (39.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 17 .261 AVG .176 .299 OBP .306 .435 SLG .176 9 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 4 20/5 K/BB 8/8 10 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings