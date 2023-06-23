Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.6% of them.
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (15.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has an RBI in 26 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.285
|AVG
|.276
|.340
|OBP
|.320
|.538
|SLG
|.457
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|16
|27/10
|K/BB
|20/6
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.119 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.