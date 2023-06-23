Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, June 23 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.6% of them.

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (15.6%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has an RBI in 26 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .285 AVG .276 .340 OBP .320 .538 SLG .457 19 XBH 11 6 HR 5 26 RBI 16 27/10 K/BB 20/6 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings