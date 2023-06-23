Phillies vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Phillies (38-36) host the New York Mets (34-40) in NL East action, at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
The Phillies will call on Taijuan Walker (7-3) against the Mets and Kodai Senga (6-4).
Phillies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (7-3, 4.31 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (6-4, 3.53 ERA)
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker
- The Phillies will send Walker (7-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed eight innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.31, a 2.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.280.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Walker has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Taijuan Walker vs. Mets
- The Mets are batting .240 this season, 19th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .397 (19th in the league) with 88 home runs.
- The Mets have gone 2-for-14 with a home run and three RBI in four innings this season against the right-hander.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.53 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Over 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.
- Senga has recorded five quality starts this season.
- Senga will look to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 appearances this season.
Kodai Senga vs. Phillies
- He meets a Phillies offense that ranks 19th in the league with 323 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .415 slugging percentage (11th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 78 home runs (21st in the league).
- Senga has a 0 ERA and a 0.143 WHIP against the Phillies this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .045 batting average over one appearance.
