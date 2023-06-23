As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 80-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler and No. 288 Marek Gengel will be matching up at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre in Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Viking International Eastbourne Info

Tournament: Viking International Eastbourne

Viking International Eastbourne Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 24

June 24 TV Channel:

Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Aleksandar Vukic vs. Arthur Fery Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 AM ET Vukic (-350) Fery (+250) Giles Hussey vs. Jan Choinski Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 AM ET Choinski (-275) Hussey (+200) Skander Mansouri vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 AM ET Cerundolo (-225) Mansouri (+160) Luca van Assche vs. Mukund Sasikumar Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:20 AM ET van Assche (-550) Sasikumar (+350) Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Maxime Janvier Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:30 AM ET Galan (-300) Janvier (+210) Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Marek Gengel Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:30 AM ET Huesler (-700) Gengel (+425) Daniel Little vs. Beibit Zhukayev Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:50 AM ET Zhukayev (-225) Little (+160) Viktor Durasovic vs. Borna Gojo Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:50 AM ET Gojo (-650) Durasovic (+375)

