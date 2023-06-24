The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .216.
  • Thomas has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 11 games this year (26.8%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 20
.279 AVG .164
.328 OBP .208
.459 SLG .288
7 XBH 5
1 HR 2
6 RBI 7
13/4 K/BB 17/4
1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • Walker (2-0) pitches for the Giants to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the San Diego Padres without surrendering a hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.