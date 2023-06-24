The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .216.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this year (26.8%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .279 AVG .164 .328 OBP .208 .459 SLG .288 7 XBH 5 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 13/4 K/BB 17/4 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings