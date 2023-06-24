Currently the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.

Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game offensively last season (22nd in NFL), and it surrendered 348.9 yards per game (21st) on defense.

The Cardinals won just one game at home last season, but three on the road.

As favorites last season Arizona recorded just one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals won just once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray had 14 TD passes and seven interceptions in 11 games last year, completing 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game).

On the ground, Murray scored three touchdowns and accumulated 418 yards.

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, catching 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

On defense last year, Isaiah Simmons helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +5000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +5000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

