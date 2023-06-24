Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christian Walker (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Christian Walker has 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks while batting .272.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Christian Walker will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last games.
- In 63.0% of his games this season (46 of 73), Christian Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (31.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 73), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.5% of his games this season, Christian Walker has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (15.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 52.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.1%.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.277
|AVG
|.266
|.355
|OBP
|.318
|.533
|SLG
|.482
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|25
|26/16
|K/BB
|25/11
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Ryan Walker (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.
