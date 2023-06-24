Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Player Props
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Giants
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 81 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .583. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 53 of 72 games this season (73.6%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (29.2%).
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this season (28 of 72), with two or more RBI 10 times (13.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40 of 72 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.273
|AVG
|.341
|.350
|OBP
|.423
|.524
|SLG
|.650
|18
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|21
|31/13
|K/BB
|25/16
|7
|SB
|16
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-0) starts for the Giants, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the San Diego Padres without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.