The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 81 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .583. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 53 of 72 games this season (73.6%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (29.2%).

He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this season (28 of 72), with two or more RBI 10 times (13.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40 of 72 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .273 AVG .341 .350 OBP .423 .524 SLG .650 18 XBH 21 8 HR 8 20 RBI 21 31/13 K/BB 25/16 7 SB 16

