Saturday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (43-33) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-31) at Oracle Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on June 24.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (9-3) against the Giants and Ryan Walker (2-0).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 25, or 71.4%, of those games.

Arizona has entered 35 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 25-10 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Arizona has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 398.

The Diamondbacks' 4.47 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule