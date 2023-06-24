The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants will meet on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Corbin Carroll and LaMonte Wade Jr among those expected to produce at the plate.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 89 total home runs.

Arizona's .437 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .264 batting average.

Arizona is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (398 total).

The Diamondbacks' .331 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank third in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.352).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (9-3) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.10 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Kelly is trying to claim his sixth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Kelly is looking for his 15th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Brewers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 6/20/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers W 5-1 Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants - Away Merrill Kelly Ryan Walker 6/25/2023 Giants - Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays - Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays - Home Tommy Henry Shane McClanahan 6/29/2023 Rays - Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/30/2023 Angels - Away Merrill Kelly Griffin Canning

