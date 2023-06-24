How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants will meet on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Corbin Carroll and LaMonte Wade Jr among those expected to produce at the plate.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 89 total home runs.
- Arizona's .437 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .264 batting average.
- Arizona is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (398 total).
- The Diamondbacks' .331 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank third in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Arizona has a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks average MLB's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.352).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly (9-3) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.10 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Kelly is trying to claim his sixth quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Kelly is looking for his 15th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Brewers
|W 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|6/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-5
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Colin Rea
|6/21/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Julio Teheran
|6/22/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/23/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Logan Webb
|6/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Ryan Walker
|6/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Taj Bradley
|6/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Shane McClanahan
|6/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zach Eflin
|6/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Griffin Canning
