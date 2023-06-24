The Arizona Diamondbacks (46-31) will rely on Corbin Carroll when they visit LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (43-33) at Oracle Park on Saturday, June 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Diamondbacks (-115). An 8-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (9-3, 3.10 ERA) vs Ryan Walker - SF (2-0, 1.56 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 25 out of the 35 games, or 71.4%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 25-10 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Diamondbacks have a 3-1 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Giants have won in 21, or 60%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have been victorious 15 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 7-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 3rd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

