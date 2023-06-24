Emmanuel Rivera -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 165 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has nine doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .316.

Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (25 of 40), with multiple hits 14 times (35.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 40 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Rivera has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (37.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (10.0%).

In 47.5% of his games this year (19 of 40), he has scored, and in five of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .303 AVG .329 .299 OBP .377 .394 SLG .414 4 XBH 6 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 11/0 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings