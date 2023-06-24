The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Giants.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks while hitting .294.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in 36 of 61 games this season (59.0%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (27.9%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (8.2%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.8% of his games this season, Perdomo has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (45.9%), including five games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .236 AVG .370 .339 OBP .480 .377 SLG .568 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 13 RBI 18 24/16 K/BB 15/15 4 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings