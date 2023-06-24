Lindsey Weaver is in 86th place, at +4, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Lindsey Weaver at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Lindsey Weaver Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Weaver has finished better than par on six occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Weaver has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Weaver has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five tournaments.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Weaver has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Weaver will look to continue her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 43 -2 249 0 10 0 0 $149,228

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Weaver finished 86th in her only finish at this event in two visits.

Weaver has made the cut one time in her previous two entries in this event.

Weaver finished 86th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 394 yards longer than the 6,621-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Baltusrol GC checks in at 6,621 yards, 77 yards longer than the average course Weaver has played in the past year (6,544 yards).

Weaver's Last Time Out

Weaver finished in the 38th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.05 strokes.

She finished in the 82nd percentile on par 4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 3.97 strokes on those 32 holes.

Weaver shot better than 86% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.45 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Weaver shot the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Weaver had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.1).

Weaver's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the tournament average of 3.0.

In that last competition, Weaver's par-4 showing (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Weaver ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 10 of the 20 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 6.4.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Weaver finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Weaver's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

