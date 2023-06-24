The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .276.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • In 45 of 65 games this season (69.2%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).
  • In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 41.5% of his games this year, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (16.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (36.9%), including five multi-run games (7.7%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 30
.285 AVG .267
.340 OBP .310
.538 SLG .442
19 XBH 11
6 HR 5
26 RBI 17
27/10 K/BB 20/6
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • Walker (2-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed one scoreless inning without surrendering a hit.
