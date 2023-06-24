Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .276.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 45 of 65 games this season (69.2%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 41.5% of his games this year, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (16.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (36.9%), including five multi-run games (7.7%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.285
|AVG
|.267
|.340
|OBP
|.310
|.538
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|17
|27/10
|K/BB
|20/6
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed one scoreless inning without surrendering a hit.
