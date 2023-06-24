The Seattle Storm (3-9) will try to stop a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Phoenix Mercury (2-9) on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Storm

Phoenix puts up 7.3 fewer points per game (77.5) than Seattle allow (84.8).

Phoenix is shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 46.2% Seattle's opponents have shot this season.

This season, the Mercury have a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Phoenix shoots 32% from beyond the arc this season. That's 7.1 percentage points lower than Seattle has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (39.1%).

Seattle and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Seattle averaging 3.4 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Injuries