On Sunday, Alek Thomas (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .216 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.

In 46.3% of his 41 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 11 games this season (26.8%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 15 of 41 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .279 AVG .164 .328 OBP .208 .459 SLG .288 7 XBH 5 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 13/4 K/BB 17/4 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings